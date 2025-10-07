Taco Tuesday!

What can I say? When it comes to tacos, I prefer fish tacos. But today, it’s a tortilla free for all on National Taco Day!

There are plenty of deals, and lot on the app the chains, but with $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos it’s worth the reward. But if you’re looking for more, here’s a link to many more.

Taco Bell

By the way, St Peterburg Foodies say the best in St Pete are the smaller places, the ones that you’ve probably shared with friends. In Tampa, Tampa Magazine shared this list last year.

But as always I know you have your favorites, so share away with us on Facebook and Instagram at @1055thedove!

Thank you, hard taco shells, for surviving the long journey from factory, to supermarket, to my plate and then breaking the moment I put something inside you. Thank you. - Jimmy Fallon

