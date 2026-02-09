Sweet Treats At The Fair

Let’s kick this off with something new at the Florida State Fair you may not be a fan of. Parking is no longer free, and it’s a cashless transaction of $15. Have the plastic ready to go when you pull in.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Mama Jane Harris Best Around Biscoff Cheesecake Funnel Cake (Ann Kelly)

But I go the the Fair to see my friend Mama Jane Harris, owner of The Best Around concessions, and her award-winning funnel cake creations. There were a couple that really stood out for me. Try the new Biscoff Cookie Cheesecake funnel cake, and the Street Corn. Sweet and savory and both so tasty!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Dubai Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Thanks to Jane for also taking me around the a few friends, including the chance to check out the Dubai Chocolate Covered Strawberries which is really not to be missed and well as the Magical Candied Fruit from Tanghulu. A little goes a long way but I honestly could have had more.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Tanghulu Candied Fruit (Ann Kelly)

The Fair will be open through the 16th at the Fairgrounds off I-4 in Tampa. Keep this sunshine state tradition alive and don’t miss a thing!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2026 Cox Media Group