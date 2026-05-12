The Swans Are Leaving

Sometimes life and harsh reality get in the way. The iconic swans of Lake Eola in Orlando are leaving. A brush with bird flu and construction in the area do not make for a peaceful place for the beloved birds and they will be relocated.

Ann-Ventures The Courtney Campbell Causeway closes again tonight

TRAFFIC ALERT...again. It’s weather permitting thanks to a better chance for rain tonight, for a construction project that will shut down the Courtney Campbell Causeway tonight from 10 pm to 5 am in both directions. Watch the detour signs that will have you have to use alternate routes such as State Road 580 or the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Because we don’t have any around. Sharkapalooza, an art-powered ocean festival, is taking over Coachman Park in Clearwater this Saturday, May 16th, from 10 am – 4 pm.

2nd annual yacht rock summer

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com.

Ann Ventures

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