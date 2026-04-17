Stop Working - It’s The Weekend

It can seem like a harmless garnish in the drink you are sipping by the pool or enjoying on the beach, but some people are finding hours later that that slice of lime has led to a painful, blistering rash.

In addition to the Lightning starting off their run for cup on Sunday, there’s also this.

Love that vinyl? Take advantage of deals and celebrate with Record store day Saturday.

Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers

Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers will be onstage tonight at 7 pm at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tickets start at $69.25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Clearwater Craft Festival runs from 10 am to 5 pm in Coachman Park Saturday.,Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

blueberry fields

Wine right off the vine at the Blueberry Festival at Keel Farms this weekend, and even pick your own!

And back to Ruth Eckerd Hall for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Big Love 2026 North American tour Ruth Eckerd Hall Sunday.

Ann Ventures

©2026 Cox Media Group