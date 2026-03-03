Thanks to Allison Ross at the Tampa Bay Times for letting us know about a very cool event coming up. The pop-up newsroom events, called News & Brews will be at coffee shops all over Tampa Bay over the next few months. So if you want to speak your mind in person, ask how it feels to work at such a legendary, Pulitzer prize winner paper like the Times here’s your chance.

Hurricane Milton Barrels Into Florida ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: A crane sits on the street after crashing down into the building housing the Tampa Bay Times offices after the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, landed into Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm causing extensive flooding and damage. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Want to know what it felt like to see your workplace wrecked after Hurricane Milton? This is the time to ask. You’ll be able to stop in all over Tampa Bay, it St. Petersburg, Ybor City and Clearwater. (A June pop-up in Pasco County will be announced soon.) This week is Wednesday at Southern Ground Coffee Shop at 695 Central Ave., St. Petersburg from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ann Ventures

©2026 Cox Media Group