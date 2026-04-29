A Smoother Ride Through Ybor

It’s a good look, and the bricks are down and done. The repaving project in Ybor City has wrapped up on 7th Avenue between 17th and 19th streets, and it opened to traffic Monday. That’s ahead of schedule.

Good timing, since things are about to get busy again in and around downtown Tampa. The Lightning’s game 5 is tonight at Benchmark International Arena at 7 pm. Then Game 6 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens will be this Friday, May 1st, in Montreal at 7 pm. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN2.

2nd annual yacht rock summer

Get your tickets now! 105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall featuring Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com

The 10th Annual Tampa Riverfest is this Friday and Saturday, May 1-2, 2026. It’s free, family-friendly festival and covers quite a bit of the area between Curtis Hixon Park and Water Works Park. Sixpence None the Richer headlines Saturday night.

Ann Ventures

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