Setting Up And Slowing Down

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is coming at the end of the month, but crews will begin working on the track today, Monday, February 9, for the weekend races of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is set for February 27 – March 1.
Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training this week; games kick off in a couple of weeks.
Admission to Florida State Parks will be free starting Friday, February 13 through Monday, February 16, 2026 in celebration of George Washington’s birthday & America’s 250th anniversary!
