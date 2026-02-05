The Seahorse Is Back!

After I saw what was left of the Seahorse Restaurant in St Pete Beach after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, I never thought it would be back. I am so glad to be so wrong.

The reconstruction is complete and they officially reopen tomorrow, Friday the 6th. It’s a testament to how much the owners love their work, their workers and their location. Stop in tomorrow and support yet another outstanding comeback!

Display of fresh produce (Stacker/Stacker)

I do love our local markets and here’s a new one at an historic location. The Vinoy Sunday Market, is described as a curated monthly market taking place right on the waterfront at the resort. You can enjoy it for the first time Sunday, February 22nd from 9 am–12 pm for free!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

