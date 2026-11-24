Sanding Ovations, is back this weekend Fri Nov 27 – Sun Nov 29, on treasure island. The sculptures are on view on the beach at 10400 Gulf Blvd, right in front of Sloppy Joe’s on Treasure island. Sanding Ovations, one of the Tampa Bay region’s most beloved festivals, showcasing incredible sand sculptures by talented artists. This year’s theme is “Music is the Key,” with sculptures showcasing the history of music through various genres and artists. Dolly Parton herself is one of the first to welcome guests, with everyone from Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder to Louis Armstrong and what appears to be either a guitar-playing Jack Sparrow or Willie Nelson in a pirate outfit. Master sand sculptors from around the world come to Treasure Island every year and create sand masterpieces that are free for all to enjoy. This year’s festival will transform Treasure Island Beach into “a wonderland” of creative and imaginative sand sculptures.

[ Sanding Ovations ]