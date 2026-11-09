Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years, 6 months in prison for rape, sexual assault

A prison vehicle believed to be carrying British comedian and actor Russell Brand leaves after the sentencing hearing for Russell Brand at Southwark Crown Court, Nov. 9, 2026, in London. (Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Actor Russell Brand was sentenced Monday in a U.K. courtroom to 10 years and 6 months in prison after he was found guilty last week of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four victims.

Before Brand's sentencing, Judge Joel Bennathan of London's Crown Court in Southwark said the sexual assaults and rape Brand committed against the four women between 2004 and 2009 were fueled by his "staggering arrogance."

"About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous. You were clever and, in many people's eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator," Bennathan told Brand.

Brand, 51, was sentenced to 35 months total for the three sexual assault counts, the longest sentence of which was 18 months, with Bennathan declaring that those sentences would run concurrently. Brand was sentenced to nine years in prison for the rape count, with the sentence to be served consecutively to the sexual assault sentences, making a total of 10 years and 6 months.

Bennathan said he reduced the sentence on the rape count by one year after taking into account that Brand did not have a substantial criminal record and had done "good work" helping people struggling with addiction.

Brand must serve two-thirds of the sentence before he is eligible to be released from prison, Bennathan said. Upon his release, Brand must also be "indefinitely subject to the notification requirements under the Sexual Offense Act of 2003," Bennathan further said.

The judge noted that at his trial, Brand claimed he never touched a woman sexually without her consent.

"In light of the jury's verdict, that was one of a series of lies you told," Bennathan said.

Bennathan also said he considered the "humiliation" to which Brand had subjected some of the victims, noting that it in some cases it had occurred in front of others.

"The whole episode reeks of casual disrespect and your belief that fame meant you could act how you liked, when you liked, unhindered by the rules by which decent people live," Bennathan said.

The judge also noted "the determination and bravery of all the women whose evidence I have been recounting," saying they had to face "being confronted and being told they’d lied, or twisted the truth, and/or they’d agreed to your sexual demands."

"That was all done because of you, on your instructions," Bennathan told Brand.

Earlier Monday, Bennathan heard victim impact statements from Brand's victims.

The prosecution read three of their statements, while one woman whom Brand was found guilty of sexually assaulting read her statement, telling the court she felt like "damaged goods" after the assault, and that it had left her struggling with anxiety and lack of confidence for years.

The woman Brand was found guilty of raping wrote in her impact statement that the attack on her, which occurred in 2009 when she was 21 and Brand was 33, has seriously affected her intimate relationships, career and everyday life.

Another victim wrote that Brand is a "sexual predator who has shown no remorse" and that she hopes he will never again be able to hurt any women.

Brand's defense attorney argued prior to sentencing that the rape and sexual assaults were "isolated incidents." Brand's attorney told the court that the rape should be seen as a "short and momentary" failure to respect the woman's consent as he continued to engage in sex with her without a condom and against her will following consensual sex.

Saying the case has had a "devastating" impact on Brand’s wife, who was in the courtroom on Monday, and his children, the attorney asked the judge for "mercy."

Brand had faced a total of seven charges against six women. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

An attorney for Brand did not reply to ABC News' request for comment on last week's verdict.

The U.K.'s Metropolitan Police has said that detectives began investigating Brand in 2023 after allegations against the actor were reported by multiple U.K. news outlets.

In April 2025, Brand was charged with one count of rape and one count of oral rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents from around two decades ago, according to the Metropolitan Police.

In a social media post that same month, Brand responded to the initial charges, writing, "I've always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family ... I was a fool, man, I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."

He then thanked his supporters, adding that he was "incredibly grateful" to defend the charges in court.

Several months later, in December 2025, the Crown Prosecution Service announced it had authorized further charges against Brand concerning two additional women.

Following Brand's guilty verdict, David Roberts, senior Crown Prosecutor in the London Rape and Serious Sexual Assault Unit, issued a statement, saying in part, "Russell Brand was predatory and used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes. ... Although his tactics varied, at the centre of every assault was an abuse of power and sexual greed, with a complete disregard for the impact of his actions."

In addition to acting and comedy, Brand has worked as a political commentator and wellness influencer.

In 2017, Brand married Laura Gallacher, who appeared with him in court throughout the trial. The couple has three children.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, the National Sexual Assault Hotline -- 800-656-HOPE -- is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also use the hotline's online chat option.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.