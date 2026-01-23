Rock, Tacos And More Fun On Ice

Enjoy what’s going to be a beautiful Tampa Bay weekend, which will change on Monday. That’s in the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast. But let’s think excellent rock, tacos and Gasparilla!

The Children’s Gasparilla Parade is tomorrow. Please keep in mind this is an alcohol-free event. It’s followed by Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest. January 31, 2026. In order to accommodate the parades, many streets will be closed, along with plenty of law enforcement and for the first time, drones have been deputized.

No sitting allowed - dance your feet off with Yacht Rock Revue at 8 pm Saturday at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Fleetwood Mac fans, this is one of the premier triband bands - Rumours ATL also at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater. Tickets start at $33. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.

Mmmm...antacids optional! Pinellas TacoFest 2026 is back this weekend from 10 am to 7 pm Saturday; then 10 am to 5 pm Sunday in England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park.

Things will get chilly in Tampa soon! The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game will feature the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at Raymond James Stadium, Live coverage of the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

