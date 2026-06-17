Rocca Chef Makes The Top Five

In the food world, there are prestigious awards such as Michelin Stars and the James Beard Awards. That’s what brought culinary stars to Chicago on Monday evening for the Academy Awards of the food world: the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Bryce Bonsack opened Michelin-starred restaurant Rocca in 2019, and was honored as one of five finalists in the Best Chef: South category. He’s the first Tampa Bay chef to advance this far in more than 30 years. We’re so proud of that achievement and look forward to even more, and that’s he’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay, and Ann Kelly’s Kitchen!

The Dove Daily Update

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