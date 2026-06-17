Rocca Chef Makes The Top Five

A view of the James Beard award on display. (Jeff Schear, Getty Images)
By Ann Kelly

In the food world, there are prestigious awards such as Michelin Stars and the James Beard Awards. That’s what brought culinary stars to Chicago on Monday evening for the Academy Awards of the food world: the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Bryce Bonsack opened Michelin-starred restaurant Rocca in 2019, and was honored as one of five finalists in the Best Chef: South category. He’s the first Tampa Bay chef to advance this far in more than 30 years. We’re so proud of that achievement and look forward to even more, and that’s he’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay, and Ann Kelly’s Kitchen!

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Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

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