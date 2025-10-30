Rebuilding Bigger and Better

The Dolphin Village Shopping Center fire that devastated a number of businesses could have meant the end for many of them. But Publix has reinforced their commitment to the community with the news this week that they will rebuild with a store that will be bigger and better

Publix Fire in St Pete Beach / Photo St Pete Local Vibes

The store will remain in its present location but with a larger footprint. The development plans that were presented to the City of St. Pete Beach calls for a new 51,000-square-foot Publix Super Market. That’s a lot bigger than the old store that was 33,000 square fee.

You’ll also see covered parking (yay to get out of the sun and rain) an that will be underneath the elevated store. It’s good to see this, and Publix is What’s Good In Tampa Bay today with Ann Kelly!

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group