Rain Threatens Northern Gulf Coast

Montegut fire chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana as Hurricane Ida passes on August 29, 2021.

The rain we need is just not around, but up on the Gulf Coast, they’re facing up to to a foot of rain in some areas, and in the Panhandle at least half that. Check that Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from Fox 13 for how it could impact your Father’s Day travel plans.

Hurricane season (Anamarija - stock.adobe.com)

Save the gas. Our offices will be closed starting at noon Thursday, and remain closed Friday in honor of Juneteenth. See you Monday!

Bucs will have training camp tickets on sale to the general public starting this Monday. If you’re a member of The Krewe, they’re on sale now. All fans may purchase tickets at Buccaneers.com/TrainingCamp/2026 when available. As in previous seasons, a reservation fee will be charged for tickets. Season tickets are also on sale here.

Ann Ventures

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