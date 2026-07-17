Rain Or Shine, It’s The Weekend!

If a beach day is on the agenda, keep an eye the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast this weekend. The low that’s coming off the Gulf already gave us a stormy start to the day, and more storms will be with us for the next few days. Keep the free Dove app handy for updates.

Rain or shine, we’re ready to enjoy the AC and the music as 105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com.

yacht rock

Need a little finny fun? Shark Con is at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall this Saturday and Sunday

Coming soon to an icy arena near you, it’s the Bolts Brewfest Sat, July 25th, at Benchmark International Arena with over 20 local Tampa Bay breweries, Canned cocktails, Ciders, Hard seltzers, Spirits, and Zero-proof options. For a limited time, get 50% OFF admission at CLDeals.com, or grab your tickets now at BoltsBrewFest.com.

Ann Ventures

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