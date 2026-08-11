The Purple Playas Are In My Heart

The entire Lentini family are What’s Good in Tampa Bay this morning and I wrap up my career at Cox Media Group this week.

I met Parker Lentini when he was just a little guy in wheelchair at the Arthritis Foundation Walk, and now he’s a young man and an important part of the foundation his family founded. The Purple Playas Foundation is there for kids with chronic illnesses, and his Mom Rochelle and Dad Michael have put a lot of their hearts and souls into it.

I’m on the board and thank goodness for them everyday and how much they brighten the lives of so many kids. And congratulations to brother Logan Lentini and Galen Cobb who are newly engaged! Logan is also a big part of the success of Purple Playas and I’m thrilled for this new chapter.

Retirement is just a word when it comes to giving back to the community, and they will be a part of my “second chapter” forever. Thanks for the wonderful memories, with so many more to come.

Ann Ventures

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