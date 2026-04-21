Pucks, Parties And The Return Of The Yacht Rock Summer Tour

Let’s Go Lightning! After they lost game one in round one of the NHL playoffs in overtime to Montreal they go on to game two is tonight at night 7 pm. Get there early for the party on Thunder Alley!

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans And David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 24th at 10am. Details at 1055thedove.com

2nd annual yacht rock summer

Celebrate Arbor Day weekend, April 25-26, at Walter Fuller Park with the ultimate gardening event! From hands-on workshops and a stunning flower show to free mulch and over 120 vendors, it’s a plant lover’s paradise. Details at stpeteparksrec.org/GreenThumb

Last call! The American Stage returns to Demens Landing Park with its annual outdoor play “Into the Woods”. This is the final weekend at Demens Landing Park in downtown St. Petersburg. Purchase online or contact the box office at boxoffice@americanstage.org or 727-823-7529.

Ann Ventures

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