PSTA Thumbs Up For Ferry

It's the end of the line for now, for the Cross Bay Ferry. Photo Cross Bay Ferry.

There’s still a lot of questions to answer, like where will the ferries come from and when will they start service, but the Board of Directors of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) unanimously approved the plan to buy and renovate two ferries using a federal grant of $4.8 million.

So close, but no win for the Tampa Bay Lighting, as they lose game five 3-2. The series shifts for game six to Montreal for Friday night at 7 pm.

Ann-Ventures Lightning lose game 5 to Montreal

What’s going to happen with the area known as the Gas Plant in downtown St Pete? Find our what a number of developers are proposing at a redevelopment open house tonight at the Coliseum at 5 pm

Shop local with Blind Tiger Coffee Roaster at the First Friday Market with artists, makers, and other small businesses. This outdoor community pop-up experience is set in the heart of Seminole Heights from 7 – 11 pm. Free and family friendly.

Little Steven Van Zandt

Steven Van Zandt takes some time off from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band for a stop at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Friday. The 8-10 p.m. event is not a concert. Steven is a part of the Florida launch of Malvado Maple Mezcal, co-produced by Van Zandt’s company Wicked Cool Spirits. It is free and open to the public.

Ann Ventures

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