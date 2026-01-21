Pirates, Parades And The Palm Pavilion

The weather looks like it’s going to cooperate, even be a little warmer for the Children’s Gasparilla Parade this Saturday! Then comes the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest for the big pirates the following weekend on January 31, 2026. Keep in mind this means detours and delays with a lot of road closures.

Looking ahead to February, it’s the 22nd annual Firestone Grand Prix back on Feb. 27 through March 1. It’s the kick off the IndyCar Series season. and those single-day tickets are on sale on the event website.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg ST PETERSBURG, FL - MARCH 30: Takuma Sato of Japan driver of the #14 ABC Supply A.J. Foyt Racing Honda during the Verizon IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 30, 2014 in St Petersburg, Florida (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images) (Rob Foldy)

After 99 years on Clearwater Beach, the Palm Pavilion is closing this Sunday, January 25th. The Palm Pavilion Beachside Grill & Bar and the Palm Pavilion Inn are under contract to be sold to Beachside Hospitality Group II, LLC p II, LLC. so keep at eye out for their plans.

Ann Ventures

