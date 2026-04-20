The Perfect Prom Proposal

This is a great full-circle moment for me. I met Chef Andonia when she was running the cute little BayCare restaurant, and now she’s back in Tarpon Springs with a new restaurant just in time for prom season.

If you know of any junior or senior students who cannot afford to take their prom dates to dinner, it would be Chef Andonia’s honor to host them in new culinary home, Herb and Oven, in Tarpon Springs for a beautiful complimentary dinner. It’s her way of acknowledging all the single parents, grandparents, and individuals raising children. Please call or email Andonia directly to set things up at 727-940-6680 or at Herbandoven@gmail.com. Thanks Andonia, and welcome home.

WDUV Ann Kelly's Kitchen Slider 2020

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