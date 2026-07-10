Party With Train Tonight

Train’s “Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years In The Atmosphere” Tour with Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson coming to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre this Friday night, July 10th! Tickets are still available.

train

Here we go again, with the Python Challenge underway starting today, and running through the 29th for a $10,000 top prize for the most snakes snared with additional awards for categories like longest snake. By the way you can’t just show up in the Everglades anyone taking party had to complete the 2026 online training course.

At Bassano Cheesecake Café Saturday, it’s Elvis Blue Hawaii Luau! The afternoon starts with 2 time Best of the Bay favorite Reggae band Undercover Rasta, Julie Marie Polynesian Dancers, Ukulele, 22-year-old top Elvis impersonator and Graceland Endorsed Matt Stone as Elvis and Chad “Big Country” local Favorite Country singer. Enjoy a full feast and Pina Colada’s in a pineapple or a Horse Soldier smoked old Fashioned. The block will be closed and we will be dancing in the streets. The night benefits Wounded Veterans, and Heartstrings for Heroes will present a wounded Veteran with a guitar.

Ann-Ventures There's a party going on in Safety Harbor!

Need a job? Polk County Public Schools need school bus drivers, $19 and hour with full benefits. First day of school is August 11th, the back-to-school bash is Sat with even more job opportunities from 9 am to noon at the Sheriff’s Office.

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com. Starting at 8 am tomorrow, you can win your way into the show, just listen for the keyword to win.

Ann Ventures

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