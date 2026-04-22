Over The Hump In Info To Go

My weekend truly begins with the ALS Walk this Saturday in Safety Harbor behind the Spa. When you have a few minutes today, listen to my chat with ALS Tampa Bay Director of Development Samantha Schneider to talk about the upcoming walk in Safety Harbor Park. Then, register and if you raise at least $100, look forward to wearing your Walk T-Shirt! Drop by for registration at 9 am and the walk will kick off shortly after 10 am.

Dove Daily Update Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Schedule

Onward! The Tampa Bay Lightning win in overtime against Montreal with the series now tied at one game each. JJ Moser gets his first career goal! It’s game 3 in Montreal Friday at 7, game 4 Sunday at 7 pm in Montreal.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday in Pittsburgh. The three-day event, held on the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium, will feature 257 total picks, starting with the first round on Thursday night. Top 3 picks go to Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Arizona. Bucs first pick is scheduled to pick 15th overall in the first round.

2nd annual yacht rock summer

We’re already in a summertime frame of mind! 105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans And David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 24th at 10am. Details at 1055thedove.com.

For this weekend, may I suggest the Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival Saturday & Sunday from 10am - 5pm on Main Street in Downtown Dunedin. Details at Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival is Saturday and Sunday along Main Street ArtFestival.com/DunedinCraft

Ann Ventures

©2026 Cox Media Group