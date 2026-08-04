Eight men were convicted of stealing a Bansky painting that paid tribute to victims of a 2015 attack on a concert hall.

No one knows for sure who the artist known as Bansky is, the exhibit isn’t event officially sanctioned by the artist, but we’re lucky enough to get the exhibit with 160 of his works. Banksy exhibit is open onstage at the Straz Center, and Ann Kelly’s podcast has a behind the scenes look at what to expect from the unique and anonymous artist with Corey Ross, the CEO of Starvox Exhibits and the primary producer of The Art of Banksy touring exhibition.

Ann-Ventures Banksy takes center stage at the Straz

It’s August and most of the kids will be back in class starting next week, so start paying attention to those school zones now. Florida public schools start between Monday, August 10, 2026, and Thursday, August 13.

Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs through Aug. 20 for your chance to stock up on school supplies and clothes for kids tax-free. For the list take a look here.

Ann Ventures

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