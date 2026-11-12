NASA WANTS YOU!!!!

NASA is looking for the explorers who will help write the next chapter of human spaceflight. Applications are now open for the agency’s next class of astronauts, who will join NASA as America returns to the Moon, builds the Moon Base, and lays the groundwork for the first crewed missions to Mars.

The next generation of astronauts will train to operate on the lunar surface, live and work beyond Earth, and take on missions that will push the boundaries of human exploration farther than ever before.

NASA is now accepting astronaut applications through 11:59 p.m. EST, Thursday, Dec. 3.

Starting Salary: Approximately $164,395 per year.

[ APPLY HERE ]