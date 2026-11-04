Music that make’s you speed

Michael Jackson performs during the 'Bad' tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 3, 1988. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

A new study looked at 45 of the most popular songs from Spotify’s Daily Top Songs list and examined their tempo, energy, and length. And they determined that these are the 10 songs most likely to make you speed:

1. “Mr. Brightside”, The Killers

2. “Beat It”, Michael Jackson

3. “Drop Dead”, Olivia Rodrigo

4. “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, Nirvana

5. “Die with a Smile”, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

6. “Locked Out of Heaven”, Bruno Mars

7. “Choosin’ Texas”, Ella Langley

8. “September”, Earth, Wind & Fire

9. “Bad Habit”, Steve Lacy

10. “Feel Good Inc.”, Gorillaz

[ The Reason Why You Speed ]