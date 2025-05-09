Mother’s Day And A Funky Forecast

ST PETE BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Neil (who did not want to provide their last name) visits the beach as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024, in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Later today, Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

No one will dispute the fact we need rain badly. But this weekend? That Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from Fox 13 has a pretty decent chance for showers and thunderstorms, the worst of which could be Monday. But keep check back with us for the latest.

Dove Tampa Bay Forecast Wet Weekend?

But when has a little rain stopped us from having fun? The St Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival takes over Vinoy Park today and Saturday. Taco eating contest, anyone?

Stamp Out Hunger The special delivery comes from all of us

Put a waterproof bag to good use Saturday, and don’t forget to leave a donation by the mailbox. Metropolitan Ministries partners with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the 33rd annual Stamp Out Hunger, nation’s largest one-day food drive. All donations from Stamp Out Hunger stay local to feed hurting and hungry families. This food drive will help Metro Ministries stock its shelves for the summer months and prepare for the holiday season.

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Live plays the Straz Saturday at 3 p.m in Morsani Hall.

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE' coming to the Strax

The University of South Florida’s art research institute Graphicstudio Open House and Benefit Sale is this weekend. The sale is a one-day event, Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on the USF campus.

And finally, Joan Jett and Billy Idol are at the Amphitheatre Sunday. Rock on!

