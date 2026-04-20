Monday, Monday....

File photo. Colin Dorgan scored the game-winning goal for his high school team, nearly a month after three family members were killed in a shooting at a Rhode Island hockey arena.

Lightning lose game one in round one of the NHL playoffs in overtime to Montreal; game two is Tuesday night 7 pm.

The Florida Aquarium is launching its first-ever Penguin Waddle Week this week, with African penguins walking through the lobby daily as part of a weeklong effort focused on conservation of the critically endangered species. Each day at 2:45 p.m., African penguins will parade through the Aquarium lobby, with pre-event activities beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Ann-Ventures The Penguin Waddle is this week only at the Florida Aquarium

The Boston Marathon is today – good luck to Bay are runners who are up there.

Ann Ventures

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