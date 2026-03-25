Missing A Paycheck, Not A Meal

Not everyone can miss a few paychecks and not worry. For TSA workers at airports, that’s their situation. But thanks to good people like Feeding Tampa Bay, there’s help.

Feeding Tampa Bay has been providing not only fresh food, they offer mental health resources to cope with the stress.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Feeding Tampa Bay

If you’re not able to head to their market you have the option of checking things out online. And if someone is in need of help, you don’t have to physically go to the market that’s open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm, you can get online help as well.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

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