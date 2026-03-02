Making A Positive Impact

The St Pete Grand Prix was another massive success, bring millions in economic impact. But it’s what happens after all is quiet, and it’s time to pack up. What to do with all that leftover food?

For the third year, Positive Impact St Pete is collecting all the food and making sure they can serve enough more residents in need. Thanks to our friends at Fox 13 for a wonderful behind the scenes look at their work.

Executive Director Karen Rae will be back with her team and volunteers to hand out food as they do every weekend at Tangerine Plaza in St. Pete.

If you can help with a donation, or as a volunteer please reach out.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

