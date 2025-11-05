A look back at past inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on Saturday night, November 8th, in Los Angeles, and to get ready, we are looking back at the past classes of inductees.

Receiving induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is one of the biggest career accomplishments a musician can have. As the class of 2025 prepares to be inducted on Saturday, November 8th, we are taking a look back at previous classes of inductees.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction classes by year

Class of 1986

Alan Freed

Buddy Holly

Chuck Berry

Elvis Presley

The Everly Brothers

Fats Domino

James Brown

Jerry Lee Lewis

Jimmie Rodgers

Jimmy Yancey

John Hammond

Little Richard

Ray Charles

RobertJohnson

Sam Cooke

Sam Phillips

Class of 1987

Ahmet Ertegun

Aretha Franklin

B.B. King

Big Joe Turner

Bill Haley

Bo Diddley

Carl Perkins

Clyde McPhatter

The Coasters

Eddie Cochran

Hank Williams

Jackie Wilson

Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller

Jerry Wexler

Leonard Chess

Louis Jordan

Marvin Gaye

Muddy Waters

Ricky Nelson

Roy Orbison

Smokey Robinson

T-Bone Walker

Class of 1988

The Beach Boys

The Beatles

Berry Gordy Jr.

Bob Dylan

The Drifters

Lead Belly

Les Paul

The Supremes

Woody Guthrie

Class of 1989

Bessie Smith

Dion

The Ink Spots

Otis Redding

Phil Spector

The Rolling Stones

The Soul Stirrers

Stevie Wonder

The Temptations

Class of 1990

Bobby Darin

Charlie Christian

The Four Seasons

The Four Tops

Gerry Goffin and Carole King

Hank Ballard

Holland, Dozier, and Holland

The Kinks

Louis Armstrong

Ma Rainey

The Platters

Simon and Garfunkel

The Who

Class of 1991

The Byrds

Dave Bartholomew

Howlin’ Wolf

Ike and Tina Turner

The Impressions

Jimmy Reed

John Lee Hooker

LaVern Baker

Nesuhi Ertegun

Ralph Bass

Wilson Pickett

Class of 1992

Bill Graham

Bobby “Blue” Bland

Booker T. and the M.G.’s

Doc Pomus

Elmore James

The Isley Brothers

Jimi Hendrix Experience

Johnny Cash

Leo Fender

Professor Longhair

Sam and Dave

The Yardbirds

Class of 1993

Cream

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Dick Clark

Dinah Washington

The Doors

Etta James

Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers

Milt Gabler

Ruth Brown

Sly and the Family Stone

Van Morrison

Class of 1994

The Animals

The Band

Bob Marley

Duane Eddy

Elton John

The Grateful Dead

John Lennon

Johnny Otis

Rod Stewart

Willie Dixon

Class of 1995

Al Green

The Allman Brothers Band

Frank Zappa

Janis Joplin

Led Zeppelin

Martha and the Vandellas

Neil Young

The Orioles

Paul Ackerman

Class of 1996

David Bowie

Gladys Knight and the Pips

Jefferson Airplane

Little Willie John

Pete Seeger

Pink Floyd

The Shirelles

Tom Donahue

Class of 1997

Bee Gees

Bill Monroe

Buffalo Springfield

Crosby, Stills, and Nash

The Jackson 5

Joni Mitchell

Mahalia Jackson

Parliament-Funkadelic

Syd Nathan

The (Young) Rascals

Class of 1998

Allen Toussaint

Eagles

Fleetwood Mac

Gene Vincent

Jelly Roll Morton

Lloyd Price

The Mamas and The Papas

Santana

Class of 1999

Billy Joel

Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys

Bruce Springsteen

Charles Brown

Curtis Mayfield

Del Shannon

Dusty Springfield

George Martin

Paul McCartney

The Staple Singers

Class of 2000

Billie Holiday

Bonnie Raitt

Clive Davis

Earl Palmer

Earth, Wind, & Fire

Eric Clapton

Hal Blaine

James Jamerson

James Taylor

King Curtis

Lovin’ Spoonful

The Moonglows

Nat “King” Cole

Scotty Moore

Class of 2001

Aerosmith

Chris Blackwell

The Flamingos

James Burton

Johnnie Johnson

Michael Jackson

Paul Simon

Queen

Ritchie Valens

Solomon Burke

Steely Dan

Class of 2002

Brenda Lee

Chet Atkins

Gene Pitney

Isaac Hayes

Jim Stewart

The Ramones

Talking Heads

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Class of 2003

AC/DC

Benny Benjamin

The Clash

Elvis Costello & the Attractions

Floyd Cramer

Mo Ostin

The Police

Righteous Brothers

Steve Douglas

Class of 2004

Bob Seger

The Dells

George Harrison

Jackson Browne

Jann S. Wenner

Prince

Traffic

ZZ Top

Class of 2005

Buddy Guy

Frank Barsalona

The O’Jays

Percy Sledge

The Pretenders

Seymour Stein

U2

Class of 2006

Black Sabbath

Blondie

Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Miles Davis

Sex Pistols

Class of 2007

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

Patti Smith

R.E.M.

The Ronettes

Van Halen

Class of 2008

The Dave Clark Five

John Mellencamp

Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff

Leonard Cohen

Little Walter

Madonna

The Ventures

Class of 2009

Bill Black

Bobby Womack

D.J. Fontana

Jeff Beck

Little Anthony & the Imperials

Metallica

Run DMC

Spooner Oldham

Wanda Jackson

Class of 2010

ABBA

Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil

David Geffen

Ellie Greenwhich and Jeff Barry

Genesis

The Hollies

Jesse Stone

Jimmy Cliff

Mort Shuman

Otis Blackwell

The Stooges

Class of 2011

Alice Cooper

Art Rupe

Darlene Love

Dr. John

Jac Holzman

Leon Russell

Neil Diamond

Tom Waits

Class of 2012

The Beastie Boys

The Blue Caps

The Comets

Cosimo Matassa

The Crickets

Don Kirshner

Donovan

The Famous Flames

Freddie King

Glyn Johns

Guns N’ Roses

Laura Nyro

The Midnighters

The Miracles

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Faces

Tom Dowd

Class of 2013

Albert King

Donna Summer

Heart

Lou Adler

Public Enemy

Quincy Jones

Randy Newman

Rush

Class of 2014

Andrew Loog Oldham

Brian Epstein

Cat Stevens

The E Street Band

Hall and Oates

KISS

Linda Ronstadt

Nirvana

Peter Gabriel

Class of 2015

The “5″ Royales

Bill Withers

Green Day

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Lou Reed

The Paul Butterfield Blues Band

Ringo Starr

Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble

Class of 2016

Bert Berns

Cheap Trick

Chicago

Deep Purple

N.W.A.

Steve Miller

Class of 2017

ELO

Joan Baez

Journey

Nile Rodgers

Pearl Jam

Tupac Shakur

YES

Class of 2018

Bon Jovi

The Cars

Dire Straits

The Moody Blues

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Class of 2019

The Cure

Def Leppard

Janet Jackson

Radiohead

Roxy Music

Stevie Nicks

The Zombies

Class of 2020

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Irving Azoff

Jon Landau

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

T. Rex

Whitney Houston

Class of 2021

Billy Preston

Carole King

Charley Patton

Clarence Avant

Foo Fighters

Gil Scott-Heron

The Go-Go’s

Jay-Z

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

Randy Rhoads

Tina Turner

Todd Rundgren

Class of 2022

Allen Grubman

Carly Simon

Dolly Parton

Duran Duran

Elizabeth Cotten

Eminem

Eurythmics

Harry Belafonte

Jimmy Lovine

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

Judas PRiest

Lionel Richie

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Sylvia Robinson

Class of 2023

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Chaka Khan

DJ Kool Herc

Don Cornelius

George Michael

Kate Bush

Link Wray

Missy Elliott

Rage Against The Machine

Sheryl Crow

The Spinners

Willie Nelson

Class of 2024

A Tribe Called Quest

Alexis Korner

Big Mama Thornton

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Dionne Warwick

Foreigner

Jimmy Buffett

John Mayall

Kool & The Gang

Mary J. Blige

MC5

Norman Whitfield

Ozzy Osbourne

Peter Frampton

Suzanne de Passe

Class of 2025