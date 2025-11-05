A Little Help From Our Friends At 211

FILE - A man uses a cell phone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. People in crisis and those trying to help them will have a new three-digit number, 988, to reach the national suicide prevention network starting in July. Federal health officials on Monday are announcing more than $280 million to smooth the transition from the current 10-digit number. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Today is National Stress Awareness Day, and if you need help it’s only a phone call away. Call 211 for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, where staff is available 24/7with support if you’ve been affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

Dunedin Wines The Blues is this Saturday in Pioneer Park. The fun starts at noon and runs through 8 pm.

GFWC North Pinellas Woman’s Club presents the 49th Annual Christmas Under the Oaks, A holiday market and craft show Sunday, November 9th from 9 am – 3 pm at St. Petersburg College, on Drew St in Clearwater. Admission and parking are free, but make a donation to help with their programs for community grants, scholarships, and service projects.

Ann-Ventures Christmas Under the Oaks Sunday at St Pete College Clearwater Campus

Get those spirit signs ready! ESPN’s condensed weeknight version of College GameDay is coming to USF’s campus Thursday. The network’s SportsCenter on Campus pregame show will be broadcast live from 2-3 p.m. from the plaza. The Bulls will be at Raymond James Stadium in a critical American Conference showdown that night at 7:30.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group