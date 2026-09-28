Lindsay Lohan to star with Henry Golding in Netflix romance 'Return to You'

Here's some totally fetch news.

Lindsay Lohan is set to reunite with her Mean Girls and Freaky Friday director Mark Waters for a new romance film at Netflix. Lohan will star opposite Henry Golding in the upcoming movie titled Return to You.

The upcoming movie is set in the year 2008. It follows "a powerful but lonely attorney" who "receives a very emotional DVD from a dying woman addressed to her husband. Guided only by the clues on the disc, she sets out to find him," according to its official logline.

Return to You is currently in production, Netflix revealed on Monday in an Instagram post it collaborated on with Lohan.

"Lindsay Lohan and Henry Golding star in RETURN TO YOU, now in production!" the picture's caption reads.

The photo features Lohan taking a selfie while holding up the script for Return to You.

Eric Champnella wrote the film that Lohan is producing alongside Brad Krevoy. Krevoy previously produced two other Netflix films that Lohan starred in: Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish.

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