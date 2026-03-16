Life After The Leprechauns

Chilling out and fueling up at the Ybor City Coffee Company with a Cafe Con Leche

I love Sunday mornings when you can chill with a good friend (thanks, Ashley), enjoy a Cafe Con Leche at the Ybor Coffee Coffee and Tea Company then a stroll on the riverwalk.

So the day we began in Ybor then made the move to the Tampa Riverwalk. It was the day after the River O’ Green Festival so I wasn’t sure what to expect. But yes, when we took the walk on the Riverwalk before hitting the Tampa Museum of Art, it was still green!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen The perfect place for a little pre-brunch stroll through the Tampa Museum of Art (Ann Kelly)

It was impressive was how quickly they returned Curtis Hixon Park to the beautiful space it is, filled with runners and walker, kids in the play area and like me, waiting for the museum. And after that - brunch!

What started the culinary life as the Ferlita Macaroni Factory and now lives on as Casa Santa Stefano in Ybor City, it was the perfect Sunday morning brunch option after the craziness of Saturday’s early St Patrick’s Day Celebration. The perfect plate of pasta and meatballs, and my beloved Tiramisu and I went home full and happy, with enough leftovers for lunch today.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Life is better with Tiramisu (Ann Kelly)

I love lazy Sundays and rediscovering what the best of Tampa Bay is. Feel free to let me know where else I need to go with an email at ann.kelly@cmg.com, or just tag me on Facebook or Instagram.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

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