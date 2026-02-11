Grab the planner and let’s play! Here’s a few things you might want to check out.

The final parade of the season is up! The Gasparilla Knight Parade is Saturday along 7th Avenue in Ybor City. Be safe and have fun.

My Dove Timesaver Traffic expert Monica saw “& Juliet” last night at the Straz and LOVED it. You really need to hear my podcast with star Fabiola Caraballo Quijada who went from high school to the national touring company.

Ann-Ventures She went from the high school stage to a national touring company! Meet Fabiola in Ann Kelly's latest podcast (Evan Zimmerman)

Still stuck for heart day idea? Market Marie this Saturday and the perfect opportunity to shop local this Valentine’s Day with over 130 vendors from 10 AM - 2 PM! If you miss this one it’s open the 2nd Saturday of each month.

There’s also Localtopia is happening Saturday from 10am–5pm in Williams Park (330 2nd Avenue North) & Surrounding Streets in Saint Petersburg complete with a whole Family Village.

Localtopia

And on the off chance you’re feeling like a couch potato, there’s also the Daytona 500 and NBA All-Star Game Sunday.

Ann Ventures

©2026 Cox Media Group