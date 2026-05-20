Let’s Get Loud At Lunch

Now this is the way to spend your lunch hour in Tampa today. SOF Week is underway, and today marks the highlight of the week. Mayor Jane Castor will be on the scene, and it’s going to get loud! Plan on getting down there early for a great view along the River Walk by the Convention Center.

Tampa Bay Rays new stadium renderings (Rays Baseball)

It’s also a big day for the future of the Rays. Hillsborough County Commissioners will be voting on Rays Stadium plan today with the non-binding agreement. If it passes, they keep talking for that 2.3-billion-dollar stadium project.

Finally, a little something to add to the Memorial Day Weekend calendar. The Florida Seafood & Caribbean Festival Saturday from 2 pm–4 pm in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. General Admission tickets: $46.19 | VIP available, Lawn chairs + coolers welcome.

Ann Ventures

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