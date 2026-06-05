Let The Weekend Begin!

To turn on or not to turn on CCTV cameras for FIFA

Why sleep in when all this is happening! Let’s start with this Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match at Raymond James Stadium between England and New Zealand is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm. Plenty of tickets remain.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition stops in St Pete Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition stops in St Pete

The pros are taking a flying leap - and dive at the St Pete Pier this weekend at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in the North Yacht basin. It’s a first for the event in Florida with the stop will feature 24 of the best launching from platforms built above the pier reaching heights of up to 70 feet for women and 90 feet for men. Free and open to the public, but the city says up to 50,000 could head down. So good luck with parking.

Date night alert with Stewart Copeland of The Police will on stage at 8 pm Friday at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Visit rutheckerdhall.com for tickets or call 727-791-7400.

Join Feeding Tampa Bay at their Causeway Center with Tampa Bay 10 News this Friday, June 5th for Collection Day, or at a Publix in a county near you! Here’s the second way to make your donation go much further, thanks to the generous support of the Florida Dairy Farmers. Every dollar you give will be matched, up to $10,000!

2nd annual yacht rock summer

Finally, leave your dingey at the dock and join all your friends from 105.5 The Dove as we presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall. This time it’s Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia.

Ann Ventures

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