Latest Recalls Include Publix Ice Cream

Publix has recalled their Publix Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream. The recall affects half-gallon containers with a sell-by date of June 19th, 2026 A, which may contain a mismatched French vanilla lid and French vanilla ice cream in the regular vanilla container. That ice cream may have an undeclared egg allergen. If you did buy some, return it to the store for a full refund. Publix customers with questions can contact the company at 1-800-242-1227 or its website.

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More cinnamon is being recalled due to lead levels. (dasuwan - stock.adobe.com)

There is also also a recall expansion for some brands of cinnamon due to high levels of lead. The list is substantial, and you can check it here. If you have the recalled cinnamon, you should not use it and instead throw it away.

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

“Everything happens in the kitchen. Life happens in the kitchen.” - Andrew Zimmern

