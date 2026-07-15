Kumba Calls It A Day

Coaster enthusiasts are sad. One of Busch Gardens’ most iconic roller coasters will close next month. After 33 years, Kumba will take its final ride on Aug. 2nd. But that’s not the end of the beloved thrill ride. A new, enhanced, next-generation coaster called Kumba’s Revenge will take its place. The good news for annual pass members is you’ll get exclusive ride time on Kumba on Aug. 1st from 8-11 a.m. Is it too early to get in line?

Ann-Ventures The 52nd annual Sunrise Sale in St Pete is Thursday!

Being up with the sun can pay off in St Pete Thursday. The 53rd Annual Sunrise Sale is this week in downtown St. Pete, with nearly 50 businesses are part of the summer sale starting at sunrise! Thursday, July 16th at 6:43am. Wear your pajamas for extra discounts and gifts

You’ll appreciate an inside event this weekend with the 37th Annual Cool Art Show by the Professional Association of Visual Artists (PAVA) back at the historic St. Petersburg Coliseum on Saturday, July 18th, from 10 am–5 pm, and Sunday, July 19th, from 10 AM–4 PM. The two-day showcase will feature nearly 70 of Florida’s most talented and diverse artisans Visit pava-artists.org/cool-art-show to learn more.

yacht rock

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com.

Ann Ventures

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