Knockout Round Watch Party

United States' Folarin Balogun (20) gets a pat on the head from Bosnia's Sead Kolasinac (5) as United States' Christian Pulisic (10) stands by after receiving a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Team USA takes on Belgium tonight in World Cup Soccer action at 8 am in the Round of 16 Knockout Match. The watch party tonight is at Al Lang Stadium, $10 tickets are still available.

The Python Challenge gets underway on Friday and runs through the 29th for a $10,000 top prize goes to the participant removing the most snakes, with additional awards for categories like longest snake. All participants must complete the 2026 online training course.

Florida Python Challenge (WFTV)

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans, David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia and just added Henry Gross. Details at 1055thedove.com.

Ann Ventures

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