Keeping It Creative

I’m telling you about this now, so you can log on for a chance to cash in on your creativity. Creatology Residency Week in Tampa runs from this Monday, July 6th through the 11th. I’m talking about it now since they are already raising money to be able to provide an award a total of $4,000 in scholarships for two to three deserving creatives. Very cool way to help the artistic types. I have what you need to know.

Ann-Ventures Tortoise enrichment time at ZooTampa (ZooTampa)

If one day isn’t enough to celebrate the 4th, ZooTampa at Lowry Park will commemorate the United States’ 250th birthday with a month-long “Red, White and Zoo” celebration in July with special themed animal enrichment activities, patriotic merchandise, festive food and beverages, giveaways and more.

Dog Hiding under Sofa (Photoboyko - stock.adobe.com)

Looking for fireworks? Here’s a list of fun for the 4th, and please make sure to secure your pets if they’re not a fan, and be considerate of those around you who are dealing with an aversion to those loud noises.

Ann Ventures

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