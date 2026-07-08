It’s A Wrestling Wednesday

Wrestling leads the way this Wednesday with the AEW: Dynamite Beach Break at 7 p.m., at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.25. Get those at rutheckerdhall.com.

Sponge Docks Craft Art Festival: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Visit sikpromotions.com.

Water restrictions

Don’t forget about those tightened watering restrictions that will continue through Oct. 1, extending an order that would have expired July 1.The water shortage is in effect for Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk and Manatee counties, among other counties and cities

Train’s “Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years In The Atmosphere” Tour with Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson coming to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre this Friday night, July 10th! Ann Kelly will have tickets in Dove Morning Trivia this week.

train

Python Challenge gets underway on Friday and runs through the 29th for a $10,000 top prize goes to the participant removing the most snakes, with additional awards for categories like longest snake. All participants must complete the 2026 online training course at flpythonchallenge.org.

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com. Starting at 8 am tomorrow, you can win your way into the show, just listen for the keyword to win.

Ann Ventures

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