It’s Time To Light The Lights

We do things a little differently in Tampa Bay. A big parade? Put it on the water, and we will this weekend with the St Pete Beach Lighted Board Parade Friday, then the Downtown St Pete Lighted Boat Parade Sunday!

To keep the shopping local, it’s the Grand Central Holiday Market on Friday; and be careful what you spend when it’s the Holiday Sip and Shop in Safety Harbor, also Friday

The Holiday Lights have made their brilliant return to the Florida Botanical Gardens through Jan. 3rd from 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm nightly. Donations of $10 per person over 12 years old are greatly appreciated with free parking in 4 different lots. Enter thru 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo or 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL 33778

Join the Riverwalk Holiday Decor Challenge from through January 2nd. Businesses, homes, condos & apartments can sign up to decorate along the Riverwalk or Hillsborough River. Tampa was ranked #8 in the US for Best Holiday Decorations last year — let’s reach #1 this year.

Ann-Ventures Winter Village opens this weekend

Celebrate the holiday season in Tampa’s Downtown at Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Curtis Hixon Park! Located along the Tampa Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays for children and adults of all ages.

