It’s That Time Of The Year

We’re not getting the rain, but there’s a system that could being up to a foot to areas like Texas and Louisiana. Invest 90L is being tracked by our meteorologists at Fox 13. We’re getting feels like temps of 100 with 30% rain chances.

Blame it on El Nino. Researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) released their 2026 Atlantic hurricane season forecast back in April and it originally called for slightly below-normal activity. But now comes the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to change that a bit. The new forecast calls for 11 named storms, down from 13. Of those 11 storms, 5 are expected to become hurricanes, down from the 6 hurricanes they were forecasting. Out of the 5, 2 are expected to reach major hurricane strength (category 3 or higher), which is the same number as previously predicted. Blame it on El Nino.

josh groban

Friday night, it’s Josh Groban with Jennifer Hudson at 8 pm at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. If you still need tickets, those start at $99.60.

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com.

Ann Ventures

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