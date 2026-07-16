It’s PJ Day!

The 53rd Annual Sunrise Sale is today in downtown St. Pete. Look for almost 50 businesses participating in this city-wide summer sale starting at sunrise at 6:43 am. . Pete Wear your pajamas for extra discounts and gifts.

One of Busch Gardens’ most iconic roller coasters will close next month after 33 years at the park. Kumba will take its final ride on Aug. 2, 2026, before it’s retired to make way for the enhanced, next-generation coaster: Kumba’s Revenge. Annual Pass Members will get exclusive ride time on Kumba on Aug. 1 from 8-11 a.m.

Ann-Ventures Kumba is closing (Busch Gar)

The 37th Annual Cool Art Show by the Professional Association of Visual Artists (PAVA) returns to the historic St. Petersburg Coliseum on Saturday, July 18th, from 10 AM–5 PM, and Sunday, July 19th, from 10 AM–4 PM. The two-day showcase will feature nearly 70 of Florida’s most talented and diverse artisans Visit pava-artists.org/cool-art-show to learn more

yacht rock

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com.

Ann Ventures

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