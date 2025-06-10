It’s Easy Keeping It Green - For Free!

Scout raises money, builds butterfly garden to attract others to place of worship
Scout raises money, builds butterfly garden to attract others to place of worship
By Ann Kelly

The City of Tampa has free stuff for your garden this weekend. The City of Tampa Water Department is hosting another free Compost Giveaway! Bring your scoops and containers this Friday and Saturday from 8 am to noon to Al Barnes Park. The event is open to all Tampa Water Department customers are welcome - simply bring containers & some muscle to scoop up the compost.

Compost Free compost for Tampa residents this Saturday (WFTV Staff)

Congratulations are in order for our Tampa Bay Sun FC women’s soccer team. They will compete for the inaugural USL Super League championship title on Saturday. It’s their first-ever championship final hosting at Riverfront Stadium. Ticket info is here.

Ann-Ventures Tickets for "TUSK" go on sale this Friday

Just announced! The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre welcomes TUSK: The Classic Tribute To Fleetwood Mac on Saturday, February 28 at 8 pm. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 13 at 10 am.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!