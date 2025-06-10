It’s Easy Keeping It Green - For Free!

The City of Tampa has free stuff for your garden this weekend. The City of Tampa Water Department is hosting another free Compost Giveaway! Bring your scoops and containers this Friday and Saturday from 8 am to noon to Al Barnes Park. The event is open to all Tampa Water Department customers are welcome - simply bring containers & some muscle to scoop up the compost.

Compost Free compost for Tampa residents this Saturday (WFTV Staff)

Congratulations are in order for our Tampa Bay Sun FC women’s soccer team. They will compete for the inaugural USL Super League championship title on Saturday. It’s their first-ever championship final hosting at Riverfront Stadium. Ticket info is here.

Ann-Ventures Tickets for "TUSK" go on sale this Friday

Just announced! The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre welcomes TUSK: The Classic Tribute To Fleetwood Mac on Saturday, February 28 at 8 pm. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 13 at 10 am.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group