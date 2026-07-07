It Was Nice While It Lasted

Oh well. The party is over as Team USA loses to Belgium in the Round of 16 Knockout Match in World Cup Soccer.

Boaters and fans of Honeymoon Island, heads up. Pinellas County has started the planned maintenance on the Dunedin Causeway Bridge. If you’re boating, the bridge will ONLY provide single-leaf openings. Driving? Expect temporary lane closures so pay attention to those message boards for notifications and closure details. For questions, call 727-464-8900 or email DDeranzio@Pinellas.gov.

A party that include Elvis? Yest please! At Bassano Cheesecake Café this Saturday, it’s the Elvis Blue Hawaii Luau! The afternoon starts with 2 time Best of the Bay favorite Reggae band Undercover Rasta, Julie Marie Polynesian Dancers, Ukulele, 22-year-old top Elvis impersonator and Graceland Endorsed Matt Stone as Elvis and Chad “Big Country” local Favorite Country singer. A full feast and Pina Colada’s in a pineapple or a Horse Soldier smoked old Fashioned awaits your taste buds! The block is closed and there will be dancing in the streets. The night benefits the Wounded Veterans and Heartstrings for Heroes will present a wounded Veteran a guitar.

Ann Ventures

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