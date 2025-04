Is “CoComelon” creating little terrors?! Parents & influencers say the cartoon overstimulates kids, making them behave badly

Are your kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, etc. fans of CoComelon? Could they be addicted to the show?

That’s the claim of parents and influencers online, trashing the kids’ show, saying that with its bright colors, loud music and fast pacing, it’s far too stimulating for young minds, leading them to behave badly!

I definitely didn’t have this on my 2025 bingo card, but check out a clip below... and make up your own mind!

