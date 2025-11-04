Info To Go Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 21 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - USF vs Syracuse BOCA RATON, FL - DECEMBER 21: South Florida Bulls helmet rests near the sidelines during the RoomClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl game between the Syracuse Orange and the South Florida (USF) Bulls (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
ESPN is coming to Tampa! It will be a condensed weeknight version of College GameDay at USF’s campus this Thursday. SportsCenter on Campus pregame show will be live from 2-3 pm from the plaza outside the Marshall Student Center in the middle of campus. The Bulls host UTSA at Raymond James Stadium at 7:30 Thursday night.

Heads up, and this affecting the pass situation at Universal Orlando. They’ve just announced that Volcano Bay will be for the next five months for what they call major maintenance.

Universal’s Volcano Bay (Universal Orlando Resort)

It’s also a party in Dunedin, and it’s time for a\n annual favorite, as Dunedin Wines The Blues this Saturday in Pioneer Park from noon – 8 pm.

GFWC North Pinellas Woman’s Club presents the 49th Annual Christmas Under the Oaks. This festive holiday market & craft show is Sunday, November 9 from 9 am – 3 pm at St. Petersburg College, 2465 Drew St, Clearwater. Admission and parking are free, but donations are graciously accepted, with net proceeds benefit community grants, scholarships, and service projects.

