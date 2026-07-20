Info To Go To Start The Week

The National Hurricane Center is warning residents of Florida that Hurricane Ian is likely to be a major hurricane as it nears state this week

Hurricane Ian: What you need to do now

It wasn’t the prettiest weekend with plenty of heavy downpours and unbelievable lighting, so it’s a good reminder to check the storm supplies. Keep in mind certain supplies are permanently tax-free, so this is a list to keep handy. That, and keep the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast in mind, and that’s just a click away as well.

Back to school FILE PHOTO: If you still have to do your back to school shopping, there are still deals available. (photoguns - stock.adobe.com)

Speaking of tax free! Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins today and runs through August 20, 2026. During this time, you can buy qualifying clothing and shoes (under $100), school supplies (under $50), and computers/accessories (under $1,500) tax-free. The full list is in the Dove Daily Update as well.

This Saturday night, the party is on! 105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans, David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia and just added Henry Gross. Details at 1055thedove.com.

yacht rock

There’s nothing better than celebrating Christmas in July! Join Ann Kelly for a live show Friday, July 31st at the new BayCare Arc (3109 West Dr. M.L. King Boulevard) from 7 a.m. – 12 pm but you can make a donation now! That’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

Ann Ventures

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