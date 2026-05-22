Info To Go For Friday

Record travel is on tap wherever you go, but there’s good news for our out of town guests who love to fish. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is bringing back online purchase options for short-term non-resident fishing licenses just in time for the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. Non-residents can purchase the licenses at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and at more than 700 physical locations statewide, including Walmart, sporting goods stores, local bait-and-tackle shops, and 220 tax collector offices.

Tampa Bay Rays new stadium renderings (Rays Baseball)

Tampa City Council voted to continue negotiating with the Rays on a proposed $2.3 billion stadium project Thursday but there were some council members who still oppose the current funding structure. Hillsborough County Commissioners voted 5-2 to proceed with the Rays Stadium non-binding agreement. Now, the city of Tampa vote today on the memorandum of understanding and the potential allocation of Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) sales tax funds. The next major discussion on the stadium proposal is expected on June 11.

Go for the ‘Q! The Tampa Bay BBQ Festival takes over Vinoy Park Saturday 1:00 – 9:00 and pmSunday 1:00 – 9:00 pm.

Kristy talks with Paul Wilson about The Wilson Van show coming to Ferg's Pavillion.

On Sunday, The Wilson Van goes onstage at 7 p.m., at Ferg’s Concert Pavilion, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35. Visit fergssportsbar.com..

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com

Ann Ventures

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